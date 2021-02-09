Morris will get the start at power forward in Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Morris has been bumped from the rotation over the Lakers' previous four games, but Anthony Davis' (Achilles) injury has apparently opened up some run for him Monday. He put up 11 points and six rebounds across 29 minutes in his only other start this season.
