Morris is in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Morris hasn't been part of the Lakers' rotation for much of the season, but he'll make his second start Sunday while multiple players rest. In his first start against the Bucks on March 20, Morris finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes.
