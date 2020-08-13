Morris will start Thursday's game against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
With Anthony Davis (knee) out, Morris will start in the Lakers' final seeding game. In 16 previous starts this season, he's averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.3 minutes.
