Morris agreed Monday with the Lakers on a one-year contract for the league minimum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Both Los Angeles teams were bidding for Morris' services in free agency, but rather than joining twin brother Marcus on the Clippers, Markieff elected to stick around with the Lakers for another season. After securing a buyout from the Pistons in February, Morris joined the Lakers for the stretch run and stepped in as a key rotational piece in the team's run to the NBA title. He earned double-digit minutes in all but two of the Lakers' 21 postseason contests, averaging 5.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 triples and 1.0 assists per game while knocking down 42 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. He'll likely slot in as the No. 4 big man for the Lakers behind Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell.