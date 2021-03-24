Morris tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist during Tuesday's loss to New Orleans.

After a dismal offensive outing against the Suns on Sunday, Morris bounced back and dropped a season high across 27 minutes of action in his 12th straight start. It was also the forward's third time over the past five games in double figures and he's averaging 9.8 points along with 6.4 rebounds during that stretch.