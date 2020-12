Morris put up nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT) seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes of Friday's 138-115 loss.

Morris has played at least 15 minutes in each of the Lakers' first two games and has produced in limited playing time. The Kansas product is hot from beyond the arc so far this season, making four of his eight attempts. While that percentage won't keep up, he'll look to stay hot against the Timberwolves on Sunday.