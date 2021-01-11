Morris was ejected from Sunday's game against Houston, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Morris got into it with the Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins after Cousins gave Morris a shove that sent him to the ground. Morris immediately retaliated, prompting the ejection late in the first quarter. Morris grabbed one rebound and did not attempt a shot in four minutes before the ejection.
