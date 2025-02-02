Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Mavericks traded Morris, Luka Doncic (calf) and Maxi Kleber (foot) to the Lakers on Saturday in exchange for Anthony Davis (abdomen), Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Jazz will also receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two 2025 second-round picks to help facilitate the blockbuster trade centered around Doncic and Davis. Morris hasn't seen much playing time in Dallas this season, but he'll get a fresh start with the Lakers alongside Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Morris was traded by the Pistons to the Lakers in the 2019-20 campaign and helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship alongside James and Davis.

More News