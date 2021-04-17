Morris (ankle) will play and start Saturday against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After missing two games with a sprained ankle, Morris is returning to the lineup. Over his past nine appearances, he's averaged 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.2 minutes.
