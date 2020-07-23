Morris (coach's decision) will not participate in the Lakers' opening scrimmage Thursday against the Mavericks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, since Morris only cleared quarantine earlier in the day and hasn't practiced with the Lakers yet, he'll remain off the court for Thursday's action. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis sitting out the second half of the scrimmage, Kyle Kuzma, J.R. Smith and Dion Waiters should see plenty of action.