Lakers' Matisse Thybulle: Agrees to sign with Lakers

Thybulle agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Lakers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Thybulle spent parts of the last four years with the Trail Blazers, and he's now heading to the Lakers to bolster their depth on the wing. A midseason knee injury held the defensive-minded swingman to just 30 regular-season appearances last year, but he averaged a highly efficient 2.0 steals despite logging a career-low 16.0 minutes per game. Thybulle may not be trusted with a starting role in 2026-27, but he should handle a key role off the bench in the frontcourt.