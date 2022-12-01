The Lakers waived Ryan on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ryan averaged 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.8 minutes across 12 appearances for the Lakers this season. While the 25-year-old forward shot 37.1 percent from three-point range, he converted just two of his 14 field-goal attempts from inside the arc. The decision to release Ryan -- who was signed to a non-guaranteed contract -- will give the Lakers some added flexibility in pursuing trades beginning Dec. 15, when players who signed contracts over the summer are eligible to be dealt.