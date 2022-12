Christie registered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-1 FT). four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes in Tuesday's 125-120 win over Salt Lake City.

Christie missed a slew of time in mid-November due to COVID-19 and spent some time in the NBA before returning to South Bay for Tuesday's game. In his two G League appearances, the second-rounder has averaged 14.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game.