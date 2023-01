Christie secured 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and an assist in 34 minutes of Thursday's 113-107 win over Birmingham.

Christie was fantastic Thursday, tying his season-high in rebounds while pouring in 17 points at a 57 percent clip. The second-rounder should continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League.