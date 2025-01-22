Christie finished Tuesday's 111-88 win over Washington with five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 31 minutes.

Christie recorded a career-high three blocks in the win and had another solid workload for the Lakers. Meanwhile, Dalton Knecht played just eight minutes and is trending in the opposite direction. Christie has averaged 32.0 minutes per game in January with averages of 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 blocks, 0.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers over his last nine games.