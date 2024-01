Christie registered seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to Houston.

Christie entered Monday's contest averaging having compiled eight points on 2-for-10 shooting across 49 minutes in his last four games. Monday's relevant workload can more so be attributed to the nature of the contest then Christie stepping into an enlarged role, even in the absence of Cam Reddish (knee).