Christie added five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in the Lakers' 134-107 victory over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Christie is averaging 3.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks on 38.6 percent shooting from the field (and a measly 16.7 percent from three) over 17.6 minutes of play in his last five games. Although he had promising performances in the 2023 Summer League, the second-year guard has not yet translated those showings into tangible results, and with the return of Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Gabe Vincent (knee) nearing, it appears he will fall out of the rotation barring injury.