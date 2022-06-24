Christie was selected by the Lakers with the 35th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After not having a first-round pick, the Lakers got their draft started by selecting the freshman out of Michigan State. After being a top recruit in high school, Christie averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his lone season in college. The 6-foot-6 forward has a chance to see a decent amount of opportunity during his rookie season with Los Angeles' roster not being overly deep. Christie is set to compete amongst Stanley Johnson, Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker for playing time during his first season in the league.