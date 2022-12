Christie recorded 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3PT), nine rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 128-116 win over Santa Cruz.

Christie put together his best outing yet, achieving season-highs in both points and rebounds in the contest and nearly amassing a double-double. His offensive attack was centered around the deep ball, as the second-rounder poured in six trifectas in the win.