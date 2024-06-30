Christie intends to sign a four-year, $32 million deal to remain with the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Christie was the No. 35 overall selection in the 2022 draft, and he is seen as a potential rotation player for the club in the future. The 21-year-old's contract would include a player option in the fourth year, meaning if he impresses the first three years he could seek a larger deal moving forward. Christie averaged 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 14.1 minutes in 67 games last season.