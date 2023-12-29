Christie provided 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 133-112 victory over the Hornets.

Christie's minutes were elevated in the absence of Cam Reddish (groin) -- the blowout win assisting as well. Thursday's performance was arguably Christie's best of the campaign, though he only set a season high in blocks. The sophomore mainly operates as a three-point threat for the Lakers, though he's just 15-for-46 (32.6 percent) on the season. In fantasy, Christie is more of a keeper league flier rather than a waiver wire pickup.