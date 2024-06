The Lakers tendered a qualifying offer to Christie on Saturday, making him a restricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

By extending Christie a qualifying offer, the Lakers will have the ability to match any offer the 21-year-old guard might receive from another team in free agency. The 21-year-old appeared in 67 regular-season games in his second NBA campaign in 2023-24, averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 14.1 minutes per game.