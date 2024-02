Christie (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Christie missed the Lakers' final three games before the All-Star break due to a sprained right ankle and is at risk of missing Thursday's contest as well. The game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, and Cam Reddish (ankle) is also questionable while LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out, meaning that Christie could stumble into a larger workload if active.