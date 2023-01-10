Christie closed Monday's 122-109 loss to the Nuggets with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes.

With LeBron James (ankle), Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker (knee) all unavailable Monday, Christie was pressed into the first start of his career. The rookie responded with an impressive shooting performance, nailing 2-of-3 three-point attempts and going 6-for-8 from the field overall en route to a career-best 14 points. Reaves and Walker are both expected to be out for more than another week, so Christie could continue to see expanded opportunities, though his body of work this season hasn't been anywhere near the level that should inspire fantasy managers to grab him off the waiver wire.