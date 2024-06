The Lakers have tendered a qualifying offer to Christie on Saturday, and he will become a restricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Christie is expected to be one of the more sought after young guards in free agency this offseason, and he could be stolen away from the Lakers if the price is right. The 21-year-old appeared in 67 regular-season games for the team, during which he averaged 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 14.1 minutes per game.