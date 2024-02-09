Christie won't return to Thursday's game against Denver due to a right ankle sprain, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. He finished with seven points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes.

Christie started the game in place of D'Angelo Russell (knee), but the Lakers will have to find a new replacement in the starting five if neither is able to play in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday versus the Pelicans.