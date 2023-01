Christie will start Monday's contest against the Nuggets, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

With LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) all ruled out Tuesday, Christie will officially make the first start of his NBA career. Across the rookie's first 22 appearances, Christie is averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per game.