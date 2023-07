Christie sustained a right hip strain during Wednesday's Summer League matchup against the Celtics and is considered day-to-day, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Christie has played a prominent role over three Summer League appearances, averaging 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32.2 minutes per game. It's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, but it seems unlikely that his injury would impact his availability for training camp.