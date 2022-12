Christie posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-1 FT) four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes of Friday's 118-117 loss to the Hustle.

Despite playing the most minutes of any South Bay non-starter Christie failed to make a splash, scoring 13 points and turning the ball over five times. The second-rounder has been uninspiring thus far outside of a 24-point, nine-rebound eruption on Dec. 14.