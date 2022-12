The Lakers assigned Christie to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Los Angeles is as healthy as its been at any point this season, lessening the need for the team to keep Christie around as bench depth while it remains in the midst of a six-game road trip. The rookie second-round pick out of Michigan State was excluded from the rotation in the first two contests of the trip, so he'll head to the G League to pick up some meaningful minutes.