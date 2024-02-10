Christie (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Christie underwent an MRI on his right ankle, but the Lakers are still waiting for the results. The good news for the Lakers is that D'Angelo Russell (knee) has been cleared to return to action Friday after sitting out Thursday's loss to Denver. Christie should be considered questionable to play for Tuesday's game against Detroit until the Lakers provide an update on his MRI.