Christie amassed five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 overtime victory over the Clippers.

After totaling just one minute of playing time over the Lakers' first four games of the season, Christie saw an uptick in minutes with Gabe Vincent (knee) and Taurean Prince (knee) sidelined. It seems unlikely that those two players will miss significant time, and Christie will presumably fall out of the rotation once again once the team gets some of their other contributors back in action.