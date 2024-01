Christie produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 14 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 loss to Utah.

Christie started the second half of Saturday's loss to Utah after Cam Reddish exited with knee soreness, but it translate to a meaningful workload. Christie entered Saturday's contest averaging 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22.2 minutes across his last six appearances, but D'Angelo Russell was leaned on instead, booming for 39 points in 41 minutes.