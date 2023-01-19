Christie produced 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Kings.

Christie has now come off the bench in three consecutive matchups, but he was more effective Wednesday after totaling just two points in 20 minutes over his last two appearances. He's scored in double figures in just two of his eight appearances in January and has averaged 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game over that stretch.