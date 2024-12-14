Christie recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 97-87 loss to the Timberwolves.

Christie started for the second straight game and responded to JJ Redick's trust by notching his best game of the season from a scoring perspective. It's still early in the season, and even though Christie will return to the bench once LeBron James (foot) is available to return, it's hard to overlook the uptick in his numbers. He's scored in double digits in five of his previous 10 appearances, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in that stretch while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc.