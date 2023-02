The Lakers assigned Max Christie to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Christie hasn't had a regular spot in the rotation in February after he posted 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17.2 minutes across 14 January appearances. The Lakers have sent him down to the G League ahead of the All-Star break to get some extended run in to keep his game sharp.