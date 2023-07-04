Christie tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 107-90 Summer League loss to Miami.

Christie, a 2022 second-round pick, made 41 NBA appearances (three starts) during his rookie season, averaging just 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game. The 20-year-old got off to a good start in Summer League, but he'll have to take a big step forward this offseason if he's going to carve out a rotational role in Year 2.