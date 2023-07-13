Christie logged 24 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block over 35 minutes of Wednesday's 95-90 Summer League loss to Boston.

Christie turned in another impressive performance, leading the Lakers in points and tying for the best rebound total. He also made a positive impact on the defensive end, corraling three steals/blocks on his way to a positive two plus-minus. The second-year guard has consistently been the Lakers' best player in Summer League and could contend for a regular-season rotation spot.