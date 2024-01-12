Christie contributed 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 127-109 loss to Phoenix.

Cam Reddish (knee) left the game at halftime, opening up minutes for bench players like Christie in the second half. The second-year guard has seen 20-plus minutes in five of his last seven games, a stretch in which he's averaging 8.6 points, 5.1 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.1 threes, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 22.4 minutes a night. Should Reddish's injury allow Christie to take on a larger role more consistently, he could put himself on the fantasy radar.