Christie will draw the start Friday against the Spurs, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Cam Reddish is sitting out Friday's game with knee soreness, while D'Angelo Russell is also out with a migraine. Christie will get a big opportunity to showcase his talents Friday with the Lakers so shorthanded. In five total starts this season, Christie averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 three-pointers.