Christie will start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Christie will make his first start of 2023 -- and the fourth of his career -- with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined for the contest. In the four games he's seen more than 20 minutes this season, Christie has averaged 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over 24.5 minutes.