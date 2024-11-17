Christie is in the Lakers' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Christie will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday due to Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Cam Reddish (leg) both being sidelined. Christie's playing time has been inconsistent, but he did play 30 minutes off the bench against the Spurs on Friday and finished with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.