Christie agreed Sunday with the Lakers on a four-year, $32 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After tending a qualifying offer to Christie, the Lakers had the right to match any offer the young guard might have received as a restricted free agent, but the two sides worked quickly to come to terms on a new deal. The 21-year-old appeared in 67 games (seven starts) in his second NBA season in 2023-24, averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 14.1 minutes. He fell out of the rotation during the postseason, but the Lakers' financial commitment to Christie likely suggests he's expected to become more of a key cog on the second unit in 2024-25.