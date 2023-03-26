Christie secured 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 28 minutes of Saturday's 120-96 win over the Ignite.

Although Christie finished with the second most points for South Bay, he ended Saturday's tilt with the worst plus-minus of the starters (+11). He jacked up 16 shots in the win but only found the bottom of the net six times. However, Christie made up for his offensive shortcomings on the opposite end of the court, securing two steals and two blocks.