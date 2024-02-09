Christie (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against New Orleans.
Christie suffered a right ankle sprain during Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets and will likely be forced to miss the second half of the back-to-back set. However, the Lakers' backcourt will likely get a boost since D'Angelo Russell (knee) is probable after missing Thursday's game.
More News
-
Lakers' Max Christie: Leaves early with ankle sprain•
-
Lakers' Max Christie: Starting against Denver•
-
Lakers' Max Christie: Capitalizes on garbage time•
-
Lakers' Max Christie: Quiet despite injured Reddish•
-
Lakers' Max Christie: Solid numbers in Thursday's loss•
-
Lakers' Max Christie: Gets opportunity in win•