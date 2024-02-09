Christie will not return to Thursday's game against Denver due to a right ankle sprain, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. He finished with seven points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes.

Christie started this game in place of D'Angelo Russell (knee), so the Lakers are incredibly thin in the backcourt. In the second half, the Lakers could potentially turn to Maxwell Lewis to soak up some minutes.