Kleber (foot) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Kleber will make his debut for the Lakers on Wednesday after missing the last 43 games while recovering from surgery on his right foot. It remains to be seen whether Kleber will play a significant role in this pivotal Game 5, as it could potentially be the last game of the season for Los Angeles, with JJ Redick's squad facing elimination down 3-1. Before being moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline in the Luka Doncic trade, Kleber played in 34 games for the Mavericks, averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent from beyond the arc.