Kleber (oblique) totaled one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 14 minutes in Saturday's 122-102 loss to the Hawks.

Though Kleber was acquired last February as a throw-in piece in the deal that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles, he didn't make his Lakers debut until Saturday. Following his acquisition from Dallas, Kleber didn't play during the remainder of the 2024-25 season while recovering from Jan. 30 right foot surgery, and he then missed the first nine games of 2025-26 while working his way back from a left oblique strain suffered during the preseason. Now that he's healthy again, Kleber may be able to hold down a spot in the Los Angeles rotation in the short term, but he'll likely be at risk of losing out on playing time as soon as the Lakers get either or both of LeBron James (sciatica) and Austin Reaves (groin) back from injury.