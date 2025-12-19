Kleber (back) accumulated five points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Thursday's 143-135 victory over the Jazz.

Kleber made his return from a three-game absence with a lumbar muscle strain, and he saw an uptick in playing time due to the absence of Deandre Ayton (elbow). Even so, Kleber remains far off the fantasy radar, Kleber has averaged 2.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12.7 minutes per contest over 11 games this season.