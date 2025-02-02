The Mavericks are sending Kleber, Luka Doncic (calf) and Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis (abdomen), Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick while the Jazz receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two 2025 second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kleber was involved in Saturday night's three-team blockbuster trade that centered around Doncic and Davis. Kleber's involvement in the trade was mostly to match salaries as he underwent surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right foot, which could have him out for the rest of the 2024-25 season. However, Kleber could return for the playoffs should the Lakers qualify and would provide Los Angeles with a big man who can stretch the floor.